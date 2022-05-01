Is West Ham vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

On the whole, West Ham ’s record against the big six has been rather impressive over the past few years.

But when it comes to Arsenal , the Hammers have managed just one victory over them across their last 13 meetings in all competitions.

That came in a 1-0 Premier League win at the London Stadium in January 2019, with Arsenal claiming victories in four of the five games between the two sides since then.

And the Gunners head into this one flying high off big wins over Chelsea and Manchester United , with West Ham licking their wounds after their midweek Europa League semi-final first leg loss to Eintracht Frankfurt .

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 1 May at the London Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League . Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Craig Dawson’s red card against Chelsea provides David Moyes with even more selection problems at centre back. Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop remain sidelined, but Kurt Zouma is back in the fold after returning to the team for the loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. This means Ben Johnson could feature at centre back.

Arsenal are expecting Bukayo Saka to be fit for the trip to the London Stadium despite him coming off injured in the second half of the win over Manchester United. Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are still unavailable, but Takehiro Tomiyasu may return to the starting line-up after coming on as a late substitute last weekend.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Zouma, Coufal, Cresswell, Fredericks, Lanzini, Noble(c), Fornals, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel Magalhães, Holding, Tomiyasu, Ødegaard(c), Mohamed Elneny, Xhaka, Martinelli Silva, Saka, Nketiah

Odds

West Ham - 7/2

Draw - 11/4

Arsenal - 3/4

Prediction

West Ham will feel a huge amount of physical and mental deflation following their Europa League semi-final first leg defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Arsenal will be pumped after victories over Chelsea and Manchester United. On paper, there is only one way this game is going. 0-2 Arsenal .