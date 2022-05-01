Tottenham vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham will look to get their Premier League top-four bid back on track as they host Leicester this afternoon.

Antonio Conte’s were front-runners for Champions League qualification after Arsenal lost three games in a row but they have squandered their advantage after dropping points against Brighton and Brentford.

Spurs had hit 14 goals in four consecutive wins but have failed to even have a shot on target in the 1-0 home defeat to Brighton and 0-0 draw at Brentford last Saturday.

With Arsenal facing a trip to West Ham later today, Spurs must get back to winning ways and keep pace with their north London rivals ahead of the derby on May 12, which could prove crucial to the top-four race.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game today.

When is Tottenham vs Leicester?

The match will kick-off at 2pm BST on Sunday 1 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK. Highlights will be available to watch after the match on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Amartey, Soyuncu, Castagne, Thomas; Mendy, Soumare; Perez, Daka, Iheanacho

Odds

Tottenham: 4/9

Draw: 15/4

Leicester: 6/1

Prediction

With a week off and motivation to get back to ways, Tottenham can get their top-four bid back on track with three points against Leicester. Tottenham 3-1 Leicester