Everton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Relegation-threatened Everton will be desperate for three points as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park this afternoon, as Frank Lampard looks to get one over his former side.

The Toffees are in deep trouble with six games of the season remaining and slid into the bottom three with a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool last weekend.

Burnley’s improved form since the sacking of Sean Dyche has ramped up the pressure on Lampard and his team, who came into the weekend two points adrift but with a game in hand.

Lampard will be facing Chelsea for the first time since he was sacked by the club last season, 18 months into his spell as manager.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s game.

When is Everton vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 1 May at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm BST.

Confirmed line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Delph, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Werner, Havertz

Odds

Everton: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

Everton are facing Chelsea at a good time and could get a positive result in front of their home fans. Everton 1-1 Chelsea

Sports
