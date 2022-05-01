Is Everton vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Frank Lampard will face Chelsea for the first time since he was sacked by the club last season as his Everton team hosts the Blues at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Lampard was sacked 18 months into the job with Chelsea eighth in the Premier League last season.

Thomas Tuchel was appointed and led the club to the Champions League in his first season in charge.

Lampard will be desperate for three points against his former club to help Everton’s survival chances, with the Toffees stuck in the relegation zone and in serious danger of going down.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s game.

When is Everton vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 1 May at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Delph, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Werner, Havertz

Odds

Everton: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

Everton are facing Chelsea at a good time and could get a positive result in front of their home fans. Everton 1-1 Chelsea