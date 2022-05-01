ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Everton can boost their survival hopes with a win over Chelsea at Goodison Park this afternoon as Frank Lampard faces Thomas Tuchel for the first time.

Given their miserable away record, the Toffees are relying on home form to get them out of relegation trouble and will look to recent wins over Newcastle and Manchester United for inspiration as they host Chelsea.

The Blues drew 1-1 at Manchester United on Thursday, in a game the amount of chances they missed, and are all but assured of their top-four spot with six games to go.

Tuchel replaced Lampard when the former Chelsea player was sacked 18 months into his managerial post last season, with the German going on to win the Champions League with the club.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s game.

When is Everton vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 1 May at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Delph, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Werner, Havertz

Odds

Everton: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

Everton are facing Chelsea at a good time and could get a positive result in front of their home fans. Everton 1-1 Chelsea

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Lampard's great escape is ON! Richarlison sends Everton wild by securing crucial victory in their fight for Premier League survival after pouncing on huge Chelsea error at electric Goodison Park

The goal brought the three points, of course. Yet in the 59th minute at Goodison Park there was a moment that believers in fate will have seen as every bit as important. Mason Mount took a shot from just inside the penalty area. It had Jordan Pickford beaten – for the only time in what was a quite stunning performance by the England goalkeeper – but struck the inside of the left post. A stroke of luck, but there was more to come. The ball then spun at a right angle, scuttled across the goal line, and struck the right post too. Cesar Azpilicueta arrived to hit a thunderous follow-up shot which Pickford recovered to keep out quite brilliantly. It was surely one of the saves of the season. And Everton survived. Everton endured.
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Reds earn comfortable win in final home game

Manchester United earned a comfortable 3-0 win in their final home game of the season on Monday, with goals from Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane enough to see off Brentford. It was one of the Reds’ better performances in recent months, but with the Bees still not totally safe from relegation, that’s not too much to write home about.
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Brentford on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to put an end to their recent run of poor form as they host Brentford in the Premier League this evening.United have won just one of their past six games but avoided a third consecutive defeat after Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Thursday.Man Utd vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League build-upThe team’s slide has seen them fall away from top-four contention under Ralf Ragnick, who has accepted an offer to become Austria’s next head coach alongside a consultancy role at the club.It adds to the sense that United’s season is...
Sports
The Independent

Burnley would face ‘significant’ loan repayment if relegated from Premier League

The stakes at play in Burnley’s fight against relegation have been brought into sharp relief after the club’s financial results showed they would face a “significant” loan repayment if they drop into the Championship.Financial results for last season, during which ALK Capital completed a leveraged takeover, show the club suffered a pre-tax loss of £3million after the absence of fans during the pandemic saw turnover fall from £134million to £115million, while the club finished the season with £50million cash in hand.But the accounts up until July 31 2021 also confirm the debt now carried by Burnley following a takeover in...
The Independent

Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Jordan Pickford makes stunning save

Everton moved two points away from Premier League safety as Richarlison’s goal earned Frank Lampard a priceless victory against former side Chelsea at a raucous Goodison Park.Burnley’s victory over Watford yesterday left the Toffees five points adrift in the relegation zone but Everton responded in style in front of their own fans to boost their relegation hopes, as Leeds were dragged into the fight.Everton made life difficult for Chelsea in a heated first half that saw five yellow cards but few goalscoring chances. Richarlison then punished Cesar Azpilicueta as the Chelsea captain was caught in possession, before finishing beyond...
BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal & Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
BBC

Champions League: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool - Reds through to final

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport: "Diaz was the difference maker. His ability to go one v one. He came on and was mesmeric. His dribbling, how he unnerves defenders, his trickery... He's a fabulous player and one of - if not the - signing of the season for me. His team-mates love him and the energy he's giving off."
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo made them look 'like a small club' as he compares the switch to Everton bringing back Wayne Rooney 'just to lift the fans'

Jamie Carragher has again criticised Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer - saying the transfer made the Red Devils look like 'a small club'. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed the transfer was 'just to lift the fans' like when Wayne Rooney returned to boyhood club Everton from United and questioned whether incoming manager Erik ten Hag will want Ronaldo on the books.
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Close Out Season With 2-1 Loss To Lewes FC

The Liverpool FC Women’s side suited up for the last time this season, away to Lewes FC. The title had been won, the trophy lifted in front of their fans, so for Liverpool, this was an opportunity to provide an opportunity for some of the exciting young talents and reserve players who had not seen much game time this season.
