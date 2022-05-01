Everton vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everton can boost their survival hopes with a win over Chelsea at Goodison Park this afternoon as Frank Lampard faces Thomas Tuchel for the first time.

Given their miserable away record, the Toffees are relying on home form to get them out of relegation trouble and will look to recent wins over Newcastle and Manchester United for inspiration as they host Chelsea.

The Blues drew 1-1 at Manchester United on Thursday, in a game the amount of chances they missed, and are all but assured of their top-four spot with six games to go.

Tuchel replaced Lampard when the former Chelsea player was sacked 18 months into his managerial post last season, with the German going on to win the Champions League with the club.

When is Everton vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 1 May at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm BST. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Delph, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Werner, Havertz

Odds

Everton: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

Everton are facing Chelsea at a good time and could get a positive result in front of their home fans. Everton 1-1 Chelsea