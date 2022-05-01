ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commons standards chief says he was ‘groped’ in Westminster as young MP

By Andrew Woodcock
 5 days ago

The chair of Westminster’s standards committee has said he was “touched up” by male MPs when he arrived in the House of Commons as a young gay man.

Labour’s Chris Bryant told LBC radio that he never reported the incidents because he did not want to be “part of the story”, but would do so if it happened now.

Mr Bryant’s claims come amid a rash of allegations of harassment and abuse of women in parliament.

Cabinet minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said she was pushed up against a wall by a male MP when visiting as a volunteer before she was herself elected. And there have been reports of female staff members being groped in Commons bars and MPs being subjected to misogynistic nicknames.

Rhondda MP Mr Bryant, 60, who entered parliament in 2001 and is now chair of the Commons Standards Committee, told LBC: "I remember when I came in I was regularly touched up by older, senior gay – they weren’t out – MPs.

"I never felt I was able to report it because you end up being part of the story, that’s the last thing you want.

"I think a lot of women have been through that."

He added: "I can think of four MPs... I was shocked at the time… none of them are out of course. I think that I now if anybody would do that I would be absolutely robust.

"I would a call the person out immediately and I would make a complaint."

The Independent

‘Lack of communication’ affected teenager’s NHS care, inquest hears

There needs to be better communications within the NHS to prevent people dying, a leading neurologist has told the inquest into the death of teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland.The 19-year-old was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017 and her naked body was found 11 days later on cliff tops in undergrowth. She had died from hypothermia.Dorset Coroner’s Court has heard Miss Pope-Sutherland, who suffered from severe epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder, had from October 22 been experiencing “ongoing manic episodes”.She was also worried about the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tory infighting begins in Scotland as party prepares to crash to third place in local elections

Tory infighting has begun in Scotland as the party prepares to slip to third place in the local elections in what one frontbencher admitted are “disappointing results”.Under the popular Ruth Davidson, the Conservatives displaced Labour as the most popular Unionist party – but have lost more than 10 per cent of their vote in some wards, in early results.The elections guru John Curtice forecast that, while the Tory party had escaped its “worst nightmares” in England, it looked “highly likely that its fears north of the border will be realised”.Miles Briggs, a frontbencher at the Holyrood parliament, said his...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘I’m ashamed’: Huw Edwards caught polishing off a croissant during BBC election coverage

Huw Edwards was forced to admit to eating “a little bit of croissant” as he wiped crumbs from his mouth during the BBC’s election coverage.Hosting on Friday (6 May) morning, the veteran broadcaster said: “I’m going to admit to you I’ve just had a little bit of croissant. So I’m just finishing it and I’m ashamed to say that but there you go. It’s 20 to six in the morning…”Edwards, 60, later joked about his gaffe with political scientist John Curtice, who appeared on the programme to offer analysis of the results.Introducing the elections expert, Edwards said: “I’m just...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

UK election results - live: Police probe Keir Starmer beergate ‘Covid rule breach’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be investigated by Durham Police over allegations he broke lockdown rules in April 2021 by drinking beer with colleagues, the force saidDurham Constabulary said it initially decided to take no action over a gathering at the constituency office of Labour MP Mary Foy in April 2021 but will now investigate after receiving “significant new information over recent days.” The Labour Party has maintained that Covid laws were not broken at the gathering, where Sir Keir was pictured drinking a beer with colleagues during campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.It comes as Boris Johnson said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

