Premier League

Everton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Sports Staff
 2 days ago

Everton host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon as Frank Lampard faces his former team desperate for three points to aid the club’s survival chances.

The Toffees come into the weekend in the bottom three of the Premier League and in serious danger of relegation after a run of one win in five.

Lampard, who was a legend with Chelsea as a player but was sacked 18 months into his spell as manager at Stamford Bridge, with Thomas Tuchel then coming in and winning the Champions League in his first season at the club.

Tuchel’s side drew 1-1 at Manchester United on Thursday night and have all but secured their top-four place, but the German will want an improvement after his team wasted several chances at Old Trafford.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game this afternoon.

When is Everton vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 1 May at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm BST. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Delph, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison, Gordon

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Werner, Havertz

Odds

Everton: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

Everton are facing Chelsea at a good time and could get a positive result in front of their home fans. Everton 1-1 Chelsea

Comments / 0

Sports
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne holds the key to changing Manchester City’s Champions League narrative

It can be seen as Pep Guardiola’s never-ending quest, but the challenge of winning the Champions League with Manchester City actually began earlier for Kevin De Bruyne, the playmaker who predated his manager at the Etihad Stadium. On Wednesday, barring a surprise appearance for Fernandinho, he will become the only player to start two Champions League semi-finals for them at the Bernabeu. If the contrast between nouveau riche and aristocracy was more pronounced the first time, in 2016, another gulf has grown since then.Real had a mere 10 European Cups to their name when Fernando’s own goal decided that semi-final,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool must not forget incredible run as Reds join special Champions League lineage

As Andy Robertson sat down after another breathless and brilliant night, he offered pause for thought.“We should never take these days for granted.”It’s of course absolutely correct, but some at Liverpool could be forgiven for just looking to what next, because Jurgen Klopp has made these great days so routine.After defeating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate, the German ensured this was three Champions League finals in five years, to make it 10 in total. It is a consistency not seen since the very start of the club’s greatest glories, when Bob Paisley also made it three in five years.The last of...
UEFA
BBC

West Ham v Man City time moved over possible Europa League final

West Ham’s final home game of the season against Manchester City on 15 May has been brought forward by two and a half hours to give the club extra preparation time in case they reach the Europa League final. If the Hammers get through their semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo made them look 'like a small club' as he compares the switch to Everton bringing back Wayne Rooney 'just to lift the fans'

Jamie Carragher has again criticised Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer - saying the transfer made the Red Devils look like 'a small club'. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed the transfer was 'just to lift the fans' like when Wayne Rooney returned to boyhood club Everton from United and questioned whether incoming manager Erik ten Hag will want Ronaldo on the books.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham will look to get their Premier League top-four bid back on track as they host Leicester this afternoon. Antonio Conte’s were front-runners for Champions League qualification after Arsenal lost three games in a row but they have squandered their advantage after dropping points against Brighton and Brentford. Spurs had hit 14 goals in four consecutive wins but have failed to even have a shot on target in the 1-0 home defeat to Brighton and 0-0 draw at Brentford last Saturday. With Arsenal facing a trip to West Ham later today, Spurs must get back to winning ways and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Close Out Season With 2-1 Loss To Lewes FC

The Liverpool FC Women’s side suited up for the last time this season, away to Lewes FC. The title had been won, the trophy lifted in front of their fans, so for Liverpool, this was an opportunity to provide an opportunity for some of the exciting young talents and reserve players who had not seen much game time this season.
SOCCER
