LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 5-run eighth inning comeback from Angelina College was not enough to over come Temple after a Leopards came back with a ninth inning grand slam. The 13-8 loss dropped AC to 24-31. This was the last game of the year for Angelina, with the Roadrunners not qualifying for the conference tournament.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO