La Mirada, CA

Two People Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in La Mirada

By The Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people, believed to be a father and his adult daughter, were killed in a single-vehicle crash in La Mirada early Saturday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said. According to preliminary...

Egyptian Flight That Crashed, Killed 66 People Caused by Cigarette

A flight on its way to Egypt ended in a fatal crash back in 2016, and a new investigation reveals it all came down to one cigarette. The report, viewed exclusively by Italian news organization Corriere Della Sera, concludes Pilot, Ali Ali Shoukair, lit a cigarette in the cockpit of an EgyptAir flight, causing oxygen that was leaking from an emergency mask to burst into flames.
Bicyclist killed in Canyon Country crash

A bicyclist has been killed after a crash in Canyon Country. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 21500 block of Sand Canyon Road. Authorities said that hte bicyclist was struck by a vehicle but has not specified if this was a hit-and-run. Police have yet to release more information. 
Two killed in crash on 91 freeway near Wilmington Blvd

Two people were killed in a suspected street racing crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in the Compton area at Wilmington Boulevard.A 911 call was received about a crash on the eastbound 91, west of Acacia Avenue, at 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. When CHP arrived to the scene, first responders discovered a vehicle wrapped around a pole. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters pronounced the two occupants deceased at the scene.The CHP said the ensuing investigation revealed that the parties were traveling in a group of street racers on the eastbound freeway when a Honda struck the left side of a Toyota 4 Runner, sending the Toyota into the right dirt shoulder, where it struck a pole.The Toyota's driver, a 24-year-old Huntington Beach man, and his passenger, and 18-year-old El Monte woman, were killed.The Honda fled the scene. Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact Officer A. Phillipson at the CHP's South Los Angeles area office at 424-551-4000.  
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Two people killed and five wounded in shooting in Los Angeles suburb

Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
Over a Dozen L.A. Gangs Are Targeting and Robbing the Rich and Famous, Police Say

The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
Indio man dies in car crash on Highway 74

Investigators have identified 40-year-old Elijah Butler of Indio as the person who died in the car crash on Highway 74 on Saturday. Butler's car went off the road on Highway 74 and caught fire. He was ejected from the car and officials pronounced him dead on the scene. Riverside County Fire Department responded to the The post Indio man dies in car crash on Highway 74 appeared first on KESQ.
