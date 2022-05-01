ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

Crews Battle Suspicious Fires in Martinez

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters said they battled two suspicious fires not far from each other overnight Saturday. The fires broke...

www.californiapublic.com

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
City
Martinez, CA
Martinez, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
KTLA

Woman arrested in San Jose baby kidnapping met family at church

The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home said a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant. Carolina Ayala told Spanish language television stations Wednesday that after she gave […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
The Independent

Nurse shoots and kills herself while on duty in hospital ER

An investigation is underway in California after a nurse reportedly took her own life while at work in the emergency department of a hospital, police have said.Santa Clara police said it responded to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Kaiser’s Santa Clara Medical Center in Santa Clara at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.A woman nurse, who has not been identified, was found to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to NBC Bay Area, she was halfway through her shift at the hospital when the incident occurred.Officers did not lock down the hospital,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
The Independent

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had brought the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and was communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Portillo was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward...
SFist

Victim In Oceanview Murder-Suicide Identified as SF Firefighter and Father

Friends and family of slain San Francisco firefighter Eric Deng have set up a crowdfunding campaign to help support his widow and young child. A murder-suicide last week in SF's Oceanview neighborhood resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man who has now been identified as Deng. The shooter was identified as a 65-year-old neighbor who took his own life after allegedly shooting Deng, but that man's name has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

3 California Highway Patrol officers hurt in fiery wreck

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Three California Highway Patrol officers investigating a Los Angeles-area freeway crash were injured early Thursday when a motorist smashed into a CHP patrol car and it burst into flames, authorities said. The fiery wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 105...
DOWNEY, CA

