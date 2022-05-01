ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Bothered by sore ribs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mancini was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Red Sox due to soreness in his ribs, Dan...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
KTAL

Mets manager Showalter suspended 1 game for reliever’s pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Buck Showalter was suspended for Monday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan López intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night. López, optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday night’s victory,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

The Yankees have taken care of business in four straight series against the Tigers, Guardians, Orioles, and Royals, and while I don’t want to disrespect any of those teams, it will be very surprising if they’re playing meaningful baseball in September. New York’s next opponent is a step up the difficulty ladder, as they head to Toronto to take on the 15-8 Blue Jays.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Soreness#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Ellis: Getting shoulder looked at

Ellis left the Orioles on Tuesday to have receive an evaluation on his right shoulder from a doctor in Texas, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Ellis was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation when he was placed on the injured list April 26, but the fact that he's visiting a doctor far away from Baltimore hints that a more severe injury could be in play. The Orioles should provide an update on Ellis' condition after the checkup, but at the very least, he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kevin Smith: Listed on IL

Smith (undisclosed) is listed on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Norfolk. Smith last pitched for the Tides on April 23. He has a 1.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 9:9 K:BB across 14.2 innings this season, but with little information on the nature of his injury, it's unclear how long he'll be out.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Leaves Tuesday's game

Nevin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins with right groin soreness, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old went 0-for-1 with an RBI and was hit by a pitch before being pulling during the sixth inning. He was making his fifth straight start Tuesday since Ryan Mountcastle and Trey Mancini have dealt with some injuries of late but are now healthy, so Nevin's playing time is likely to dip regardless of the severity of the injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Urias is resting after starting the past four games. Tyler Nevin is shifting to the hot corner and hitting seventh. Trey Mancini (ribs) is returning to the lineup to play designated hitter and bat second. Austin Hays is hitting fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Twins look to continue win streak, take on the Orioles

LINE: Twins -170, Orioles +145; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore has an 8-14 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .299 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Moves to IL

The Rays placed Choi on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to loose bodies in his right elbow. Injuries of these kind can often require an arthroscopic procedure, but the Rays have yet to decide if Choi will need any sort of procedure to address the elbow issue. Regardless, his placement on the IL means he won't be eligible for reinstatement until May 8, which likely leaves Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez in line to serve as the Rays' primary first basemen for at least the next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy