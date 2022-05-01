ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Saturday, 04-30-2022

By Gustavo Escanelle
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival returns with artist John...

WDSU

Jazz Fest food adds to rich history of festival

NEW ORLEANS — There are many things about Jazz Fest that make the festival such a special experience. One of the most beloved traditions at the center of the festival is the food. From Yakemein, to Mango Freezes and Crawfish Monica, food at the Fair Grounds embodies the term...
WWL

Jazz Fest Sunday opening delayed until 11:30

NEW ORLEANS — The Jazz Fest gates will open at 11:30 on Sunday, a 30-minute delay from the original opening time, due to the inclement weather conditions in the New Orleans Area. The Festival's Twitter account posted the news. As of right now, the Festival is still scheduled to...
American Songwriter

PJ Morton Flies High After His Computer Crashed

As a songwriter and musician, PJ Morton has basically done it all. For the past half-decade, Morton has earned Grammy Award nominations (and wins) every calendar year (including most recently this year for his work on Jon Batiste’s seminal record, We Are, which won Album of the Year). Morton, who grew up in New Orleans, has played multiple instruments, sang in the church, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the history of the art form. But while all of this makes for amazing memories and has allowed for many accolades, it can burn someone out. And that’s exactly what happened to Morton.
HipHopDX.com

Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra At Disney Hall

To commemorate the 28th anniversary of his critically lauded debut Illmatic, Nas revived his classic tape on Sunday (May 1) in front of hundreds of concertgoers at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and performed all nine songs alongside a full orchestra. The New York legend was joined on stage by...
