Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Softball Falls 2-1 at UCF

tulsahurricane.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. –– — For the second consecutive game, one inning disrupted a solid defensive performance as Tulsa dropped a close 2-1 game to UCF on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Hurricane falls to 15-28-1, 4-8-1 in The American, while UCF improves to 41-11, 13-1 in the American Athletic Conference. Tulsa was...

tulsahurricane.com

WCJB

Florida baseball drops series finale to Kentucky to miss out on sweep

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After Florida recorded the final out, well after midnight, to win their second game in a row against Kentucky and clinch just their second Southeastern Conference series of the spring, the Gators and Wildcats were back at Condron Ballpark less than 12 hours later, to conclude their weekend set.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Indians ready for trip to Juco Softball State Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola softball team is just about set to load up the bus and head south to the Orlando area in advance of the Juco State Tournament. First year head coach Kelly Brookins and her team spending one last day practicing on the home field Tuesday. Wednesday they will load up the bus and head south to Longwood, in the Orlando area, in advance of the 8 team State Tournament. The team’s first game is Friday. Coach Brookins with a 39-9 overall mark, and a 12-7 Conference record. That left them in second place, which required the Indians to win a play-in game against Northwest Florida last week. They won that game 9-8, giving them the league’s runner up berth at State. I spoke with the rookie coach via Zoom about making it this far in her maiden season at the helm! ”They (the players) bought in to the system and just kept on fighting.” coach Brookins told me. “We had some ups and downs throughout the season. But other than they kept on fighting and we ended up, we got into Conference and ended up second. But we had to fight to get to State because we have that playoff at the very end. In the Panhandle, it’s tough teams and you’re fighting every play, every, you know, to the last out. So it’s tough.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU stumbles in series finale vs. Kansas St.

NORMAN – Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires homered, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell 8-7 to Kansas State in the series finale Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Nicklaus, who homered in all three games of the series, sent a shot over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Squires gave the Sooners (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to left center.
NORMAN, OK
Tulsa, OK
Orlando, OK
Tulsa, OK
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma weather: Unconfirmed tornadoes touch down in central, eastern Oklahoma

Tornado warnings were issued for multiple counties in central Oklahoma Monday evening as possible tornadoes struck the towns of Loyal, Poteau and Ripley.  The tornadic activity developed after heavy rain fell on the Oklahoma City metro and northwestern Oklahoma early Monday. Around noon, a warm front extending from Woodward to Norman threatened to bring tornadoes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Lincoln Riley addresses rumor he left Oklahoma to avoid the SEC

View the original article to see embedded media. Oklahoma thought that Lincoln Riley would be the one to lead the football program as it made the move to the SEC in future, but the coach undid those plans by taking the USC job instead. It didn't take long for the...
NORMAN, OK

