ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Cabinet ally denies Boris Johnson’s leadership under threat in local elections

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqHHH_0fPdPviy00

Boris Johnson’s position as prime minister is safe regardless of how Conservatives do in Thursday’s local election , a key cabinet ally has claimed.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted that the ballots, taking place across the UK, will be “challenging” for Tories, but insisted: “I don’t think his leadership is under threat at all.”

He brushed off reports that former health secretary Jeremy Hunt , who finished second to Johnson in the last leadership election, is preparing a bid to oust him.

Mr Kwarteng’s comments come after a Savanta poll for The Independent showed Tories trailing six points behind Labour, with more than a quarter (27 per cent) of those who voted Conservative in 2019 are less likely to do so again if Johnson remains as leader.

Speculation over an immediate challenge to Mr Johnson’s leadership is ebbing away, as many Tory MPs indicate they will hold back on submitting letters of no confidence until the conclusion of the police’s investigation of lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 and civil servant Sue Gray’s Partygate report.

However it is expected that a bloodbath for Tories on Thursday will prompt more letters to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady, who must order a contest if he receives requests from 54 Tory MPs.

But Mr Kwarteng told Sky News’s Sunday with Sophy Ridge: “I don’t think his leadership is at threat at all. I mean, what he’s delivered is really a remarkable series of successes. Brexit - he delivered on that. He was very widely appreciated in Ukraine and has been widely held as someone who’s led the overseas effort to help Ukraine. Also, look at the vaccine rollout, which was again a great success.”

Asked whether this meant Mr Johnson’s position was safe no matter what the results are no Thursday, Mr Kwarteng replied: “Absolutely.”

Responding to reports in the Mail on Sunday that Mr Hunt is preparing a challenge, Mr Kwarteng said: “Jeremy is a very capable colleague. He’s a good friend. I don’t know what he’s up to. But as far as I’m concerned, Boris Johnson is the right man by far to lead us into the next election.”

Electoral arithmetic means that fewer seats than usual may change hands on Thursday, but analysts believe that shedding more than around 350 councillors would be a bad result and 800 catastrophic for Mr Johnson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson vows to press on as Tories lose ground in council elections

Boris Johnson has admitted the Tories endured a “tough night” after suffering a string of losses in council elections but insisted he would not be deflected from his economic agenda.The Prime Minister said that he took full responsibility for the results as Labour strengthened its grip on London and the Liberal Democrats also made gains at the Conservatives’ expense.However, he faced a growing backlash from local Tories who blamed continuing public anger over lockdown parties in Downing Street for the losses.One Conservative MP publicly warned it may require a change of leadership if the Government was to rebuild the trust...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: These local election results suggest Keir Starmer could be prime minister

The local election results in England so far are good for Labour without being great. Labour has done well in London but less well elsewhere. The Conservatives have done badly in areas with a lot of graduates but actually gained support in areas with few graduates.In London, Labour has gained control of visible and symbolic councils: Westminster, which has never been Labour; Wandsworth, a Tory beacon of low council taxes; and Barnet, with a significant Jewish population. In each case the change is mainly because the Tory vote has gone down more than the Labour vote increasing, but it is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Election#Local Election#Uk#Cabinet#Conservatives#Tories#Savanta#Labour#Sky News
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Western leaders predict speedy end to war as Putin signals surge

Several Western leaders have predicted Russia's invasion of Ukraine could end in under a week, drawing a sharp contrast with Russia's reported plans to escalate the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to end his invasion of Ukraine on Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Pope Francis, a notion apparently bolstered by U.S. Democrats, who are increasingly using the word "victory" in their rhetoric regarding the conflict. But the Western optimism that the war is nearing a close clashes with reports that Putin could issue a war declaration that same day, which is a Russian holiday.
POLITICS
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

636K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy