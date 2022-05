“Matt is different than Philip, this is definitely different than that,” Irsay said, according to ESPN’s Mike Wells. “It’s not drafting Andrew Luck, but it’s different than Philip. We knew Philip was going to be a one-year sort of thing and we view this as very possibly a three-year thing. Who knows. It’s hard to put a number on it.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO