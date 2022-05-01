ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Leddie Brown signs with Chargers as UDFA

By Ryan Decker
WVNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is headed to the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday. Brown graduated from West Virginia as the sixth-leading rusher in program history but went...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Cowboys Veteran

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bolstering their secondary by signing a former Dallas Cowboy. Former Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee has signed a deal with the Steelers. It’s a one-year contract. Kazee spent the first four years of his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2020, he spent the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNT-TV

GBN Podcast: WVU bats ignite before hosting Texas

West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Udfa#The Los Angeles Chargers#Wvu#The Nfl Draft#Texas A M

Comments / 0

Community Policy