Before the Los Angeles Lakers can worry about free agency, they need to first figure out who they will bring in as their new head coach. So far, the Lakers have been linked to several names like Mark Jackson, Quin Snyder and Nick Nurse but as of now they have only requested interviews with Darvin Ham and recently Adrian Griffin. Ham and Griffin are worthy looks for Los Angeles’ vacancy but more names are sure to surface in their search.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO