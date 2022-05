If you were watching the series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies, then you probably realized that it was getting a bit ridiculous in terms of the trash talk. Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant continuously went back and forth and it didn't really seem like it was necessary. KAT was acting out of character, all while Morant was dancing on the T-Wolves logo after a first-round series in which he wasn't very good.

