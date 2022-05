Above The Curve puts her Classic aspirations to the test when she lines up in the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Cheshire Oaks at Chester on Wednesday. Third in a Leopardstown maiden on debut, the Joseph O'Brien-trained daughter of American Pharoah got off the mark when returned to the Dublin track for her reappearance and could continue on her upwards trajectory towards either Epsom or the Curragh with a strong performance in this Listed contest.

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO