Kalamazoo, MI

From LPs and Waterbeds to Closets

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerial entrepreneurs Ron and Bette Hall make the most of space. Now in their 20th year at the helm of Halls Closets & More in Portage, Ron and Bette Hall started their venture because they wanted closet updates themselves and couldn’t find anyone to help. “We lived in...

99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
GAYLORD, MI
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
SHOPPING
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House Near Muskegon, Michigan: Everything Left Behind

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to move...another thing to vacate...but to split and leave practically EVERYthing behind? It's not a unique circumstance – but what excuse is there for leaving everything besides just plain not wanting to bother?
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Car strikes Grand Rapids elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A vehicle drove into a Grand Rapids school Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident happened at Shawmut Hills Elementary School. We’re told no students were hit. GRPD tells us the driver, described as an adult woman, sustained minor injuries.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This 1954 Kitchen Keeps Its Checkerboard Floors But Adds Chic IKEA Cabinetry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When real estate agents walk through a kitchen, they’re often looking at the cabinetry. After all, ample storage space is a sellable feature in a home. They generally prefer closed cabinetry to open shelving, and they have preferences when it comes to cabinet color. (Lately, deep and moody shades are superior to white.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
UPMATTERS

Counties with the worst commutes in Michigan

(STACKER) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Kalamazoo Area French Bulldog Talks His Way to a Million Views

Will this talking dog become more famous than his celebrity dad?. Ashley Giraud (@ashleygiraud on TikTok) currently has 11.4 thousand followers and nearly 200 thousand total video likes. Ashley quickly went viral on the popular social media app, but not because her husband is former American Idol contestant Matt Giraud. She went viral with a quickness because of her dog Ace. Before we get to Ashley's...I mean, Ace's most viral video, let's watch Ace in his collab with Matt Giraud. This video has been viewed nearly 20 thousand times so far.
KALAMAZOO, MI

