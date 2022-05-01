ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Gerrit Cole, Yankees blank Royals for 8th straight win

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Gerrit Cole threw six shutout innings as the New York Yankees defeated the host Kansas City Royals 3-0 Saturday night to run their winning streak to eight games. The Yankees have won 12 straight series against Kansas City.

Both teams squandered numerous scoring opportunities, with the Yankees leaving 10 runners on base and the Royals stranding 11.

Cole (2-0) allowed five hits in six innings. He struck out six, including five in his final two innings. He’s now thrown 12 2/3 straight scoreless innings in his last two starts. Aroldis Chapman earned his fifth save.

Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo left the game in the fifth inning with left groin tightness.

Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. extended his hitting streak to nine games, but Andrew Benintendi’s was snapped at 11.

Carlos Hernandez (0-1) worked into and out of trouble throughout his outing. He gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts. He used 90 pitches to get through four innings.

The Yankees loaded the bases with no outs in the second. Gleyber Torres led off with a single and Aaron Hicks walked. Gallo lined a single to right, but the runners had to hold long enough to advance just one base. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded into a double play, scoring Torres to give the Yankees the lead.

New York scored again in the third. After two one-out walks, Giancarlo Stanton lined a single to center, but Josh Donaldson was held at third. Torres drove in Donaldson with a sacrifice fly, but that’s all the Yankees could get.

The Royals loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the third, but Salvador Perez grounded out.

The Yankees added another run in the fourth. Hicks walked to lead off and Gallo singled with no outs, with Hicks going to third on an error by Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez. Kiner-Falefa drove home Hicks with a sacrifice fly.

The Royals squandered an opportunity in the bottom of the sixth. They had runners on second and third with one out, but Cole ended his night when Witt and Kyle Isbel took called third strikes.

--Field Level Media

