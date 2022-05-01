ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Jesus Luzardo pitches Marlins to 7th straight win

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s75yB_0fPbg1vk00

Jesus Luzardo pitched six strong innings to lead the host Miami Marlins to their seventh straight win, beating the Seattle Mariners, 3-1, on Saturday night.

The Marlins, who have the longest active win streak in the National League, will try for a three-game sweep on Sunday.

Seattle, which has lost four straight games, was led by Dylan Moore, who got his first start since Tuesday and responded with his first homer of the year.

Luzardo (2-1) allowed just two hits, two walks and one run, striking out five. He lowered his ERA from 3.77 to 3.10 with his best performance of the season.

The Marlins got excellent relief pitching from Anthony Bass, Cole Sulser and Anthony Bender, who each posted one scoreless inning. Bender earned his sixth save of the year while working around two hits.

Jon Berti had the go-ahead single during Miami’s three-run fifth inning. Brian Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double. He scored Miami’s first run and had a busy game defensively -- seven assists and three putouts.

Robbie Ray (2-2), the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, had an off night, allowing four hits, four walks and three runs in five innings. He struck out eight.

The Marlins started nine right-handed hitters against Ray, a lefty.

Seattle opened the scoring in the third inning as Moore won an eight-pitch battle with Luzardo, pulling his 385-foot homer to left. Moore had fallen behind in the count, 1-2, but he stayed alive with two fouls and took two curves for balls before jumping on a fastball.

Miami took a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Anderson hit a leadoff double to left, went to third on Miguel Rojas’ flyout to right, and scored on Bryan De La Cruz’s single past a drawn-in infield.

The inning continued with a walk to Payton Henry and Berti’s RBI single. After Jesus Aguilera struck out, the Marlins drew two more walks, including one an RBI free pass to Garrett Cooper.

Ray finally got out of the 36-pitch inning by striking out Avisail Garcia.

In the ninth, with runners on the corners and two outs, Bender struck out Luis Torrens swinging at a high 0-2 slider.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar batting second Monday

The Miami Marlins listed Jesus Aguilar as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aguilar will bat second and play first base Monday while Garret Cooper takes a turn at designated hitter, Avisail Garcia moves up into right field, Briand Anderson drops to third base, and Joey Wendle takes a seat.
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Jackie Robinson All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - A bat used by baseball hero Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star Game sold at auction on Saturday for $1.08 million, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said. Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's (MLB) color barrier in 1947, played the Mid-Summer Classic at his home...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Mets: Phils Waste 4 Homers, 2 From Kyle Schwarber

NEW YORK -- Six games into their season rivalry, the New York Mets are pretty much owning the Phillies and that's not exactly comforting with what lies ahead this week. The Mets beat the Phillies for a fourth time in the new season, 10-6, at Citi Field on Sunday night. The Phils ended up losing two of three in the series. They also lost two of three to the Mets three weeks ago at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Jesus
Person
Anthony Bass
Person
Cole Sulser
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Homer
92.9 The Ticket

Orioles use Lyles’ Arm, 6-Run 6th to Beat Red Sox 9-5

Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5 Sunday. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. The Red Sox went 3-7 on a swing through Tampa Bay, Toronto and Baltimore to drop within a half-game of the last-place Orioles in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Astros' Jake Odorizzi, 3 relievers shut out Mariners

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off, and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as the host Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday. The Astros ended a two-game losing streak while the Mariners lost for the fifth time...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens taking pitches for Mariners against Astros

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros. Torrens is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Torrens for 9.2 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,000 salary. Per...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Astros play the Mariners leading series 1-0

LINE: Astros -153, Mariners +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0. Houston is 12-11 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Astros have gone 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs. Seattle has a...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#The Seattle Mariners#The National League
Reuters

Reuters

419K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy