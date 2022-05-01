ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Green Earns All-Conference; Morse Named to All-Freshman Team

gomocs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. --- Lesley Green got the Chattanooga Mocs off to a strong start Saturday earning her second straight all-conference finish. Gracie Morse named to All-Freshman Team and advances to Day Two of the Southern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Green finished third for the second straight year...

gomocs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

Haney, Mustard earn All-Ozark Conference honors

In what was a downpour of rain, the Lebanon High School golf team competed at the Ozark Conference Golf tournament on Monday afternoon at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield. Out of 50 golfers and 11 schools being represented, the Yellowjackets finished fourth with a score of 171, which tied with Camdenton, but after a tiebreaker, the Lakers jumped the ‘Jackets for third. Freshmen Titan Haney and Ethan Mustard each earned All-Ozark Conference honors, with both players carding a 40 in the nine holes they were able to get through. Haney finished third overall after a tiebreak, with Mustard taking fourth. “Super proud of Titan and Ethan for how they handled the weather (on Monday),” head coach Trey Overstreet said. “All-Conference honors in this league as a freshman are incredibly rare, and the work they have put in this season is showing.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Shelby Reporter

Several earn podium finishes at 2A-5A outdoor track and field sectionals

Competing in sectional meets across Alabama, April 29-30 marked a special weekend for outdoor track and field athletes from Westminster at Oak Mountain, Vincent, Shelby County, Montevallo and Indian Springs. All five schools performed well in their respective sectional meets, with several athletes advancing to this year’s state meet.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL: See the honorees on the 2021-2022 Opelika-Auburn News team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lanett's 'X-Factor' Markavious Atkinson takes home honor. COACH OF THE YEAR: Loachapoka's Colquhoun led Indians to elite season. » Weathers finished his career at Smiths Station in a historic way. The superstar senior averaged a near double-double of 16 points and 9.6 rebounds as the Panthers reached the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.
AUBURN, AL
Kingsport Times-News

Davidson has big game for Lady Devils on Senior Night

GATE CITY — On Senior Night in Gate City, the Lady Blue Devils’ lone senior played a big role in helping her team earn a key Mountain 7 District softball win. Abby Davidson, playing her final regular-season game at home, went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead Gate City to 4-2 victory over John Battle.
GATE CITY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Harvard Crimson

Track & Field Posts Blazing Times in Weekend Meets

First-year Victoria Bossong and junior Sharelle Samuel compete in the women's 600m race at the indoor track and field meet on Saturday, December 4th. This meet was the first of the season. By Silas Garcia-George. Harvard Track and Field competed near and far this past weekend. The Crimson continued to...
HARVARD, MA
The Montgomery Advertiser

Full list of Montgomery-area athletes who qualified for AHSAA state track and field championships

The AHSAA state track and field championships are scheduled for this weekend, with Classes 1A-3A competing in Cullman Friday and Saturday and 4A-7A in Gulf Shores Thursday through Saturday. Athletes qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top five of their event at last week's sectionals, or by earning a wild-card placement. Here...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy