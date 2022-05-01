ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

State’s top wide receiver prospect Cam Seldon visiting UVA over weekend

jerryratcliffe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia hosted one of its major recruiting targets over the weekend, Northumberland wide receiver Cam Seldon. Seldon, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound, 4-star athlete, is considered a dynamic playmaker who could play at several positions at the Power 5 collegiate level. An On3.com consensus 4-star, the website ranks him the...

jerryratcliffe.com

Comments / 0

College Football HQ

Clemson football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Clemson in the ACC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Clemson football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. Clemson football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 5 at Georgia Tech (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Furman Week 2, Sept. 17 vs. Louisiana ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
Virginia Football
Football
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheriff: James Madison University softball star's death an apparent suicide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — The death of a James Madison softball star has been classified as an apparent suicide, but Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Wednesday that an investigation into the death is continuing.School president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne announced the death of 20-year-old Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, in a news release Tuesday. They provided no details."The official report from the medical examiner's office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time," Hutcheson said in an...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera's 2022 NFL Draft Class Makes His Commanders' Strategy Clear

Rivera's 2022 draft class makes his Commanders' strategy clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Prince Caspian returned to Narnia he did so with purpose. To return a glorious land to its people and overthrow a brutish oppression. When Ron Rivera rolled into Ashburn, the stakes weren’t quite that...
NFL
#Nc State#Uva#Penn State#American Football#On3 Com#The Nitanny Lions#Jerryratcliffe Com
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Minnesota OL enters NCAA transfer portal after 4 seasons

A Minnesota offensive lineman will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere after 4 seasons with PJ Fleck’s Golden Gophers. Austin Beier has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As the Rivals Transfer Portal report notes, Beier made just one appearance during 4 seasons. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers sees WR enter NCAA transfer portal following spring football

A Rutgers wide receiver has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The decision comes a few weeks after the Scarlet Knights closed out spring practice. Rivals.com reported that Ahmirr Robinson has entered his name into the portal and will explore options elsewhere. He spent the past two seasons on Greg Schiano’s team, playing in 6 games.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football lands commitment from three-star OT

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have their second commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, three-star offensive tackle Nolan McConnell pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels, ending his recruitment after picking up a total of 15 offers. McConnell picked the Tar Heels over programs like Arkansas, Boston College, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Duke, NC State, Ole Miss and Pitt among others. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound McConnell is ranked No. 432 overall, No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the state of Virginia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He now joins quarterback Tad Hudson as the two commits in 2023 for the Tar Heels. pic.twitter.com/b1QZQBtKCb — Nolan McConnell (@_NolanMcConnell) May 3, 2022 The Virginia native was considered a slight lean to UVA by the 247Sports crystal ball at one point but Brown and his staff have once again gone into the state and landed a recruit. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
connect-bridgeport.com

Former Georgia QB JT Daniels Officially a Mountaineer

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that JT Daniels, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, redshirt senior quarterback from Irvine, California, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia. JT Daniels, r-Sr., QB, 6-3, 210, Irvine, California/Mater Dei Catholic/USC/Georgia. 2021 (r-Jr.) – Georgia. Played for coach...
IRVINE, CA
Metro News

WVU adds former TCU forward Tavy Diggs to their roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — New WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has added a fourth transfer player to her initial recruiting class. Former TCU forward Tavy Diggs has signed with the Mountaineers. Diggs played in 63 games over the course of three seasons for the Horned Frogs. Diggs saw her most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota WR announces transfer to Big 12 team

Douglas Emilien is following the yellow brick road. Monday, the former Minnesota wide receiver announced his decision to transfer to Kansas. He will join former teammate and running back Ky Thomas, who also entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. Emilien spent two seasons playing at Minnesota, appearing in...
MINNESOTA STATE

