Memphis, TN

they also have a bunch of athletes that can keep up with Memphis...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ Trey Wade trades hardwood for gridiron

Arkansas Football had three players to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three more were invited to camps as undrafted free agents. On Monday, that number grew to seven players, but not in a way that you would think. Trey Wade, who played his final eligible basketball season with Arkansas following a transfer from Wichita State, has been invited to attend rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals. 🚨TREY WADE MAKES THE CARDINALS ROOKIE CAMP!!!🚨 YES YOU READ THAT RIGHT… TREY WADE IS IN THE NFL!!! pic.twitter.com/Rl87lMKMeA — HAWGTOWN SPORTS (@hawgtownsports) May 2, 2022 Razorback fans were shocked in mid-April, when head basketball coach Eric...
ARKANSAS STATE
Memphis, TN
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
KARK 4 News

Webb, Tygart Collect SEC Weekly Awards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas outfielder Braydon Webb and pitcher Brady Tygart picked up two of the SEC’s top weekly awards on Monday. Webb was named the conference’s player of the week after slashing .571/.600/1.071 with two home runs and four runs batted in against UCA and Ole Miss. He recorded multiple hits in all four […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Lady Vols lose series finale at Ole Miss

Lady Vols lose series finale at Ole Miss

No. 12 Tennessee lost its series finale at Ole Miss on Monday. The Lady Vols (35-15, 12-8 SEC) outhit Ole Miss (36-15, 10-11 SEC), 5-2, but came up on the short end of a 3-1 decision at OM Softball Complex. The Rebels scored three unearned runs in the third inning...
OXFORD, MS

