North Platte will host the Second Annual Flatrock Classic Youth Baseball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Cody Park and Dowhower Softball Complex. This year, the tournament has grown to include four different age groups — 9U, 10U, 11U and 12U teams — from Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas. First pitch is at 9 a.m. Saturday. The teams will compete in a pool play Saturday and will be seeded for the double elimination tournament on Sunday.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO