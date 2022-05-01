ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harveys Lake, PA

Proposed Sandy Beach sale brings back memories

By Bill O’Boyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBTPe_0fPZvL1W00
Sandy Beach as it once appeared in its heyday. The Sandy Beach Drive-In screen can be seen at the rear of the photo. Photo courtesy of Brian Orbin

HARVEYS LAKE — Sandy Beach, once one of the area’s most popular public destinations for swimming, sunbathing, dancing and drive-in movie viewing, is for sale and the question is not what a new owner will do with the storied site, but rather what can be done with it.

The asking price for the 3.29-acre historic property, with more than 200 feet of waterfront, is $2.5 million and it contains six to eight sub-divided lots from Lakeside Drive to the shore of Harveys Lake.

The property was formerly owned by the late Dr. Joseph Lombardo and his late wife Mary Lombardo and is now in the hands of their estate.

Zoning limitations

The property is zoned C-3, which limits the usage of the property, unless zoning variances can be obtained.

Michelle Boice, a member of Harveys Lake Borough Council and a licensed Realtor, said the allowable uses for property in a C-3 zone allow for “commercial recreational facilities; essential public utility facilities; forestry; private recreational facilities; public recreational facilities; public uses; and accessory uses to those listed.”

Any other use would require a change in zoning, Boice said.

Also at issue, Boice said, is sewer permits. She said only one has been issued for a parcel on the property and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has placed a moratorium on approving further sewer permits.

Boice said the situation is reviewed every two years. She said most of Harveys Lake properties are connected to a sewer system, but there are several properties that still use private septic systems to dispose of sewage.

“Sandy Beach is a beautiful site,” Boice said. “I’m sure we would like to see it put to some good use. But it’s a pipe dream to think it might again be a beach area with a drive-in theater. It’s been barren for many years. We hope that it would become something nice for Harveys Lake.”

DEP comments

Colleen Connolly, spokesperson for DEP, said the sewage services for that part of Harveys Lake are under the authority of both the Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) and the General Municipal Authority of Harveys Lake (GMAHL).

“Both authorities remain under a connection ban,” Connolly said. “Meaning they cannot connect any properties to the sewage system due to past sewage overflow issues and until they can demonstrate compliance.”

Connolly said DAMA has a Consent Order & Agreement with DEP that was signed on June 21, 2019.

Connolly explained that DEP does not directly issue sewage permits to property owners to allow them to connect to the locally-owned collection systems. She said those permits are issued by the local authority, and in this case that is GMAHL and DAMA.

“DEP does however, issue sewer connection allocations to DAMA and GMAHL,” Connolly said. “When each entity demonstrates that they have effectively removed excessive amounts of infiltration/inflow from their respective collection/conveyance systems, those allocations are then allowed by DEP. The sewer connection permits are then issued to property owners at both DAMA’s and GMAHL’s discretion.”

Connolly also noted that there is a small portion of the Sandy Beach property that DEP considers to be wetlands and there would be certain restrictions on the property should development occur.

Efforts to contact Maureen Oremus, Harveys Lake Zoning Officer, were unsuccessful. The office was closed on Friday.

The listing agent for the Sandy Beach property is Ben Piccillo of Century 21. Piccillo said the property is located between pole number 192 and 195. The site is located primarily in the area where the Sandy Beach Drive-In once stood. Piccillo said the lot contains six to eight sub-divided parcels.

History of ‘The Beach’

Brian Orbin, 24, lives at the lake and has become an expert on its history. Orbin, is also founder of The Harveys Lake Record, a news outlet and historical society that deals with anything related to the lake, not to be confused with The Harveys Lake Historical Society. Orbin founded The Record in 2012 in an effort to help preserve the lake’s history for current and future generations.

“So much information is lost over time, even with things like this, so its good to have a place that people can turn to when things are in question,” Orbin said. “As keeper of the lake’s history, I’m always glad to help pass along whatever I can, whenever it’s needed.”

Orbin did provide some historical information about the lake and Sandy Beach in particular:

• Sandy Beach originally opened on July 4, 1925, and operated until 1974, when a fire broke out in the original restaurant building which was serving as a cafeteria, arcade and had a dance hall on the second floor. After the fire Sandy Beach was not reopened to the public and two years later the dance hall/restaurant and bathhouse were dismantled.

• Sandy Beach was commonly known as “Wyoming Valley’s Seashore at Home” and during its heyday during the 1950s and 1960s, several thousand visitors would come every summer season. The buildings were demolished in 1976, and in 1980 the property was sold for $150,000.

• The Sandy Beach Drive-In movie theater was a big gravel/grass lot that was broken into several lots over the decades. The drive-in movie theater screen can be seen in some of the pictures attached to this story.

“I would love to have it be reopened as Sandy Beach and have it be open to the public,” Orbin said. “Not public as in a state park, but as a business with hours where people can come during the day in the summer and enjoy Harveys Lake as many generations before me used to. I personally would love to give my time, effort and money to help develop it into something where the community could come together.”

Orbin said it would take a lot of community involvement for something like that to come together.

“I have been involved in Harveys Lake history for over a decade now and have talked to many people over the years about making some part of the lake public again,” Orbin said. “Especially something along the shoreline. Nearly everybody I have talked to has always been in favor of making something public. This would be a great time for action and a great time for people to put those words to use — a time to show they actually mean what they have been saying over the past decade.”

Comments / 2

Related
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Sandy Beach will forever be etched in my mind

WILKES-BARRE — As soon as I heard that Sandy Beach was for sale, I fired up the Way Back Machine and returned to 1969 and it was all good again. It was Friday evening and we were standing in front of C. Matus News on West Main Street, Plymouth, holding up the parking meters and watching the world go by. We were passing time until we headed out to Harveys Lake for the dance.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Look Back: Ashley building produced ammunition, cigars and clothes

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Nestled in a residential neighborhood of Ashley, a large red brick building on Mary Street was valuable to Allied efforts in the European Theater during World War II. Barnard Aviation Equipment Company began relocating its manufacturing plant of aviation parts from...
ASHLEY, PA
Times Leader

City of Pittston deploys ‘The Watcher’

PITTSTON — There’s a new sheriff in the city — well, not quite, but in an effort to aid police protection and keep residents safe, Mayor Michael Lombardo has introduced “The Watcher,” a robot cop on wheels. When you first look at The Watcher, it...
PITTSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Harveys Lake, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Discolored water reported near Demens Landing Park in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — A shimmery substance was visible in recent days on a patch of water off downtown near Demens Landing Park. On Sunday, someone reported the issue to the city via the SeeClickFix website, writing that a “large, very visible gas/oil leak” was discoloring the water around the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina. They attached pictures showing a sheen on the water’s surface.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Newswatch 16

Flea market reopens in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Sunday was the first day for an annual flea market in Lackawanna County. The market at the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company had homemade items and raffle baskets. All proceeds from the raffle benefit the fire company. There were 28 vendors in all, and dozens...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Lombardo
Pocono Update

Opinion: No One Likes Long Red Lights In The Poconos

The Poconos is a place with many different ethnicities, backgrounds, vocations, and titles alike. One annoying occurrence unities us together, our dislike of long red lights. This problem that people in the Poconos had the displeasure of dealing with ever since the ill-considered rapid expansion of an almost desolate landscape to one populated with strip malls, gas stations, restaurants, and shopping outlets. Making a left turn on some of these roads is the equivalent of watching paint dry for 3 mins straight, sometimes even longer. While what feels like an eternity passes with sluggish finesse. Almost everyone gets that same level of frustration when they have the light of the devil glaring into their eyes. So what is being done about it? If you live in the county of Monroe, absolutely nothing.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Have you heard of these tiny towns in NJ?

When you think of New Jersey, you think of people. Lots and lots of people. However, there are towns across the great Garden State that are shockingly small. What's so great about the "Great Garden State?" Where do I start?. Roadside farm stands, dynamite diners, the finest wineries and craft...
POLITICS
Phillymag.com

On the Market in the Poconos: Mountaintop Mansion in Effort

This huge neotraditional mansion sits just below the top of a mountain ridge. It also goes over the top on the amenities. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Want to stand out from the crowd in the Poconos? Or...
EFFORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtor
Newswatch 16

Roundabout planned for Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The intersection of JPM Road and Hospital Drive near Lewisburg is a busy one. Many vehicles come across the four-way intersection each day. The intersection in Kelly Township is now the target of a $1 million grant to build a roundabout. "I think it's too much....
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

I-Team: Home construction halted as builder abruptly closes

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a home building company in Columbia County that abruptly closed last week say they are out tens of thousands of dollars and have no idea if their new home will ever be completed. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg shut down its operations last week that shutdown surprised […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBRE

Jefferson Township Flea Market back in action

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The flea market is back at the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Lackawanna County. About 28 vendors were set up selling their goods on Sunday. They also held a breakfast for those who showed up early enough, which will be a semi-monthly addition to the flea market. Michelle Ferguson […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy