SEATTLE — A group of volunteers spent May Day cleaning up trash in West Seattle, part of community group "CleanupSEA's" Battle of the Junctions event. "We care a lot about the ocean and we're in a very unique place here in Seattle because so much of what we drop, it doesn't just stay on land, it goes into the sea, it goes down the drains- and we have an extra responsibility, really," said CleanupSEA's Lori Kothe.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO