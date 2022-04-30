ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majer helps Rennes beat Saint-Etienne 2-0 in French league

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Rennes pulled within three points of second-placed Marseille in the French race for Champions League spots after Lovro Majer scored twice to help beat relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 2-0 on Saturday. Rennes struggled to break down a stubborn Saint-Etienne defense until Majer chested a ball down to...

The Associated Press

Freiburg vetoes joint merchandise with Leipzig at cup final

BERLIN (AP) — There will be no official half-and-half scarves at the German Cup final this year. Cup finalist Freiburg has forbidden the use of its logo or crest for any joint commemorative merchandise with opponent Leipzig. Rival fans have long criticized Leipzig as an artificial club whose existence...
The Associated Press

Seeking spot in Europe, Atalanta draws with Salernitana 1-1

ROME (AP) — A late equalizer earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A on Monday, keeping alive the Bergamo club’s chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe. Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina, with only the...
BBC

AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina: Goalkeeping howler helps Milan's title bid

AC Milan moved two points clear at the top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping howler gifted them a win against Fiorentina at San Siro. Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano to fire in a low effort that kept Milan in the driving seat for their first league title since 2011.
FOX Sports

Ronaldo scores again, Man United beats Brentford 3-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United. Make that 18 goals in the English Premier League for the Portugal superstar after he converted a penalty that he earned himself in a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday.
The Associated Press

Ukraine’s Shakhtar set for valuable Champions League upgrade

GENEVA (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk is heading directly to the next Champions League group stage after Villarreal was eliminated in the semifinals on Tuesday. Amid so much turmoil in Ukrainian soccer, the upgrade should guarantee tens of millions of euros (dollars) in Champions League prize money next season for Shakhtar, which has been touring Europe playing charity games in exile from Russia’s invasion.
Reuters

Arsenal thump Villa but Chelsea edge closer to WSL title

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Pernille Harder scored from the spot as Chelsea moved a step closer to retaining their Women's Super League title with a 1-0 win over bottom side Birmingham City, restoring their four-point lead after Arsenal thrashed Aston Villa 7-0 earlier on Sunday. Birmingham defended bravely until...
ESPN

Kane, Son goals hand Tottenham critical win in bid for Champions League

Tottenham claimed a critical win in their bid for a top four finish with a 3-1 win over Leicester on Sunday. Harry Kane headed Tottenham into the lead mid-way through the first half and Son-Heung Min doubled the lead on the hour. Son saved the best until last, curling a wonderful third with 11 minutes to go to put the gloss on the win.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn’t been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
FOX Sports

Champions League: Big-spending Man City has best shot yet at title

"How to spend $2 billion" isn’t a problem most of us will ever have to deal with, but hey, it is always good to be prepared, so let’s delve into the hypothetical. In actual fact, the solution is easy. Just buy a European soccer team, stock it with the best players you can possibly imagine, and set yourself the target of trying to win the UEFA Champions League.
BBC

Top Football Tweets: There were fireworks at Goodison

There were fireworks for Everton both inside and outside of Goodison this weekend. The Merseyside club pulled off a dramatic win against Chelsea to boost their hopes of Premier League survival, after fans let off fireworks outside Chelsea's hotel. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti completed a grand slam, Coventry United women survived...
