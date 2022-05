Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Chavis went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 7-6 win over the Padres on Saturday, but he's on the bench for Sunday's finale. Yoshi Tsutsugo is shifting to first base in place of Chavis, while Dan Vogelbach is at designated hitter and batting leadoff. Ke'Bryan Hayes has dropped two spots and is hitting third.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO