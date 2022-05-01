ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note.

The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team.

Sanborn was one of seven former Badgers to sign free agent deals shortly after the draft ended Saturday. Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner and quarterback Jack Coan, who finished his college career at Notre Dame last year, both signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis’ general manager Chris Ballard is a former UW player and the Colts’ offense is led by Jonathan Taylor, a former Badgers back.

Cornerback Caesar Williams signed with the Rams, joining UW products Logan Bruss, David Edwards, and Rob Havenstein on the defending Super Bowl champions’ roster.

Safety Scott Nelson signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Wide receivers Kendric Pryor (Bengals) and Danny Davis III (Packers) also inked deals.

Other UW alums such as fullback John Chenal and safety Collin Wilder are still in the mix looking for free agent deals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

Konzlaw1

As a third-year law student in 2019, former UW offensive lineman Peter Konz took part in the annual cane-tossing ceremony before a game between UW and Michigan State at Camp Randall Stadium.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Explains Why Packers Fans Should Be Excited About Quay Walker

The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker with their first pick (22nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Six picks later, they drafted his college teammate Devonte Wyatt with the 28th overall pick . As might have been predicted, many Packers fans were upset that the team did not take a wide receiver in the first round. (Of course, the Packers selected Christian Watson with the second pick in the second round). However, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reasons that Packers fans should be elated with the pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Deer Park, WI
City
Madison, WI
WFRV Local 5

Here are all the Wisconsin Badgers that got drafted in 2022:

(WFRV) – Five Wisconsin Badgers were drafted over the course of the 2022 NFL Draft, and many more were signed as undrafted free agents. Even though there were zero Badgers selected in the first two rounds, five members of the team heard their names called. Two Badgers went back-to-back towards the end of the third […]
OSHKOSH, WI
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: Injuries shortened Peter Konz's NFL career. But the former Wisconsin lineman found a Plan B

Peter Konz didn’t grow up wanting to be a lawyer. The former University of Wisconsin standout offensive lineman laughs when that question is asked, the trademark and gleeful Konz chortle that was a hit among teammates, coaches and even reporters during his days with the Badgers making an appearance during a phone call last week. No, this career path wasn’t part of some master plan for Konz. “I wish,” he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ballard
Yardbarker

Bears Add Plenty Of Competition With Healthy Undrafted Free Agents

Ryan Poles first-ever NFL Draft came and went with tons of excitement. The Chicago Bears made more trades on Saturday than in recent memory and for good reason. Simply put, the Bears need bodies on the field and they need to address the holes in their roster. Where are they the thinnest on the football field? Poles addressed that in the draft with secondary and offensive line help. But the undrafted free agents are piling up and that is exciting.
CHICAGO, IL
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Packers sign undrafted Badgers WR

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added multiple wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft and didn’t have to look far to add some after the draft ended. The Wisconsin Badgers as well as Tom Silverstein announced that Danny Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. The […]
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

RGIII is planning a return to the NFL, eyeing deal with Cowboys or Bears

Robert Griffin III revealed that he has received calls from NFL executives after running a 4.48-second 40 yard dash during the “Run Rich Run” charity event. One of the highlights of the NFL Draft is the “Run Rich Run” charity event that benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joined other ex-football players in running the 40-yard dash, and he actually clocked in at 4.48 seconds!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Football Players#Nfl Draft#American Football#University Of Wisconsin#The Chicago Bears#Badgers#Notre Dame#The Indianapolis Colts#Uw#The Seattle Seahawks#Packers
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Undrafted Free Agent Signings

After each NFL Draft follows the undrafted free agent signing period. This season, teams have a total of $167,944 to use on undrafted free agents. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has already noted that he wants to make sure that every undrafted signing is purposeful and effective. It’s not a light task for the Silver and Black.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

SEC softball weekend recap: Significant movement in standings as finish line nears

Another weekend of SEC softball led to a shuffling of the middle of the conference standings. The top three and bottom four teams remained in the same positions, but nearly every team in the middle of the pack moved up or down at least one spot. The following is a recap of the conference matchups from this past weekend that helped bring about those changes. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. These are the rankings each team...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Saints add a big playmakers and depth in 2022 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints tried to balance quality and quantity while addressing pressing needs in the 2022 NFL Draft. They wrapped up their first draft under new head coach Dennis Allen when they selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson in the fifth round and Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson in the sixth round Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Are Denver Broncos most improved team in the NFL?

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, rosters are officially starting to take shape heading into next season. And there's one team in particular that appears to be clicking on all cylinders. On Monday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd explained why he believes the Denver Broncos won the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Finally Land a Gopher in Draft

Because Marcus Sherels, who was not drafted by the team, played for the Minnesota Vikings for so long, there’s a temptation to believe “the Vikings always draft” Minnesota Golden Gophers in April. This is false. Sherels was an undrafted free agent in 2010, and coincidentally, the 2010...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy