Berrien County, MI

The Tool as Art

encorekalamazoo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeramist turns talents to making tools and brushes for artists. Like many creative people, ceramicist Troy Bungart’s artistic path has not been linear. He was studying photography at Northern Kentucky University in the 1980s when an elective ceramics class captured his delight and cemented his direction. “I was...

