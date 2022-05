Track Enterprises is proud to bring racing back to the “World’s Oldest Operating Speedway” for the return of the ARCA Midwest Tour on Father’s Day Sunday, June 19th. This will mark the third time the series has made its return to Milwaukee since 2019. With some of the best Late Model drivers in the country making their way to one of the most historic tracks in the world, it will be a Father’s Day race no one will want to miss.

