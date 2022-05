A longtime tradition is returning to Kansas State’s sports calendar this spring. K-State is reviving its popular Catbacker Tour for the first time since the traveling event went on hiatus during the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Just like old times, coaches and student-athletes from across the athletic department will travel to cities in every region of the Sunflower State and visit with fans at 15 different events.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO