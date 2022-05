Henry Cejudo knows who he is picking in the main event of UFC 274 between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion took to the “Triple C & Schmo Show” to break down Oliveira vs. Gaethje. During the conversation, Cejudo gave his thoughts on who he believes has the edge heading into the fight. Cejudo admitted that Oliveira, in his opinion, is the more well-rounded fighter. “Triple C” gives the Brazilian champion the advantage in the standup game, as well as the ground game.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO