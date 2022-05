LOS ANGELES -- On a night when Javier Báez leaned into his recurring role as a Dodger Stadium villain, Beau Brieske refused to play the stooge. While Clayton Kershaw was always going to be the star Saturday night, setting the Dodgers’ franchise record for career strikeouts, Brieske seemed set up to play the anonymous hurler on the other end. With each fastball over the plate that Justin Turner fouled off, Brieske seemed a pitch closer to disaster.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO