Searcy, AR

Why is Burks draft party in Searcy tonight?

 4 days ago

9 Members and 14 Guests are viewing this topic. He was sitting next to an older lady who I'm guessing might be his grandmother maybe?. Wish he'd gone to the Chargers or Cowboys, but Tennessee is a solid franchise & I think Vrabel is a good coach. I think...

Kait 8

Arkansas holds off Ole Miss to win 12th straight SEC home series

Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home...
OXFORD, MS
KARK

Kendall Diggs Provides Heroics, Hogs Win 6-3

FAYETTEVILLE — Kendall Diggs doesn’t usually start on the weekend games, but Dave Van Horn inserted him into Saturday night’s lineup and it paid off for a 6-3 walk-off victory over Ole Miss in front of 11,736 fans. Diggs came to the plate in the bottom of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

Webb, Tygart Collect SEC Weekly Awards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas outfielder Braydon Webb and pitcher Brady Tygart picked up two of the SEC’s top weekly awards on Monday. Webb was named the conference’s player of the week after slashing .571/.600/1.071 with two home runs and four runs batted in against UCA and Ole Miss. He recorded multiple hits in all four […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas: SEC champs for a second straight year

A whole weekend remains in the SEC softball season and the league title is already wrapped up. Arkansas captured its second straight regular-season conference crown with an 8-0 win over South Carolina on Sunday. The win was the Hogs’ eighth straight and will all but ensure the team doesn’t fall from their No. 7 national ranking. The Gamecocks, the last-place team in the league, managed just four hits in the five-inning loss. Mary Haff struck out six South Carolina batters to lead the way. Offensively, Hannah McEwen helped the Razorbacks with a 2-for-3 day. She had two RBI, a run and a triple. Taylor Ellsworth homered twice for Arkansas, in the first and in the fourth, both times two-run shots. Arkansas will close the regular season Friday through Sunday at Texas A&M, the next-to-last team in the SEC standings.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Homers lift Hogs to series win over Ole Miss

Arkansas’ weekend series against Ole Miss wasn’t must-win in the traditional sense. But if the Razorbacks were to fall at home in two out of three against an SEC rival, the homestretch of the league season would be tenuous. And while it still may be, the Diamond Hogs can breathe a bit easier, anyway. Arkansas took the rubber match of a three-game set against the Rebels at Baum-Walker Stadium by winning Sunday, 4-3, behind the strength of two home runs. The victory ensured the Diamond Hogs (34-10, 14-7) at least a one game lead for second-place in the SEC. Chris Lanzilli’s two-run shot...
OXFORD, MS
KARK

Hogs, Missouri State Battle Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule tonight when it hosts Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas, ranked as high as No. 2 in some polls, brings a 34-10 record into the game while Missouri State is 21-19. Dave Van Horn feels this is a good game for the teams.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

