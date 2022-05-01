ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Teen stabbed at the Tehama County Fair has locals concerned the suspect is still on the loose

By Jordan Henry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED BLUFF, Calif.- A teen is in the hospital recovering after someone stabbed him at the Tehama County District Fair. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed and rushed to the hospital. Now, deputies say they are still searching for the attackers....

