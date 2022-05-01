ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Ruan propels Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fullback Ruan scored his third career MLS goal and added an assist during first-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Ruan staked Orlando City (5-3-2) to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute and fed Faccundo Torres for a goal in the first minute of stoppage time for a 2-0 advantage.

Christian Fuchs scored for Charlotte (3-6-1) in the 60th minute when he converted the club’s first penalty kick. The MLS newcomers are 0-5-1 on the road this season.

Both teams had seven shots. but Orlando had a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

