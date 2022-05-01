ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

5 takeaways from the White House Correspondents Dinner

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuFTQ_0fPYbn7D00

After being put on hold for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner returned on Saturday night in Washington as if nothing had ever changed.

Well, almost everything.

In order to attend, guests had to upload a negative test and their vaccine passports onto a cumbersome app called My Bindle. But after that minor inconvenience, many filed into the various parties before the dinner, and will likely party the night away at many of the post-dinner events hosted throughout Washington.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden’s speech marked the first time that a president attended the dinner in six years, given former president Donald Trump’s refusal to attend. Similarly, the dinner returned to its normally scheduled programming of comedic performances after the dinner moved away from comedy in 2019 with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah providing the night’s entertainment.

The Independent was on the ground for some of the pre-party events and watched both Mr Biden and Mr Noah’s speeches. Here are five takeaways from Washington’s glitziest night.

Biden poked fun at himself — and others

Whether it was mocking his own approval ratings or taking aim at his predecessor, Mr Biden’s attendance at the event represented not just a return to form for official Washington, but the return of presidential humour after the presidency of Mr Trump, who was believed to be so incensed by jokes at his expense at the 2011 edition of the dinner that he ran for president as a form of revenge.

While Mr Biden initially took aim at Mr Trump, he also poked fun at his advanced age and low approval ratings, noting in jest that the American press is the only group with poll numbers lower than his.

The president also roasted Republicans, suggesting that the GOP would soon be “storming Cinderella’s castle” — a reference to both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ targeting of Disney after it opposed his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law and the 6 January insurrection committed by a mob of Mr Trump’s supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6az2_0fPYbn7D00

Pandemic? What pandemic?

Mr Biden and Mr Noah both acknowledged anxieties about a mass gathering in Washington and whether it was ethical, given the last time Washington hosted a large-scale indoor event, multiple members of the Biden administration and members of Congress tested positive. Just this week, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19, which kept her away from the dinner.

“For real, what are we doing here? Did none of you learn anything from the Gridiron dinner? Nothing?” Mr Noah asked attendees. “You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large in-door gatherings, then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan.”

“I know there are questions about whether we should gather,” Mr Biden said in his own remarks. But he added that every attendee had to show they were fully vaccinated and boosted.

“So if you’re at home watching this, and you’re wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter,” he said. “Vaccinated and boosted, all of them.”

Similarly, Mr Biden compared his predecessor Mr Trump to the pandemic.

“It’s the first time a president attended this dinner in six years. It’s understandable. We had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid,” he said.

Trevor Noah roasts the Washington press corps

Mr Biden opened his speech noting that Americans don’t feel particularly fond about journalists. And Mr Noah dialed up the disses. The comedian kicked CNN when it’s down, following the sudden demise of the network’s short-lived streaming platform, CNN+.

“Whenever there’s a disaster anywhere in the world, Chef Jose is there,” Mr Noah said of Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen, which has recently done work in Ukraine. “I guess that’s why he’s sitting at the CNN table tonight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38G5f5_0fPYbn7D00

Mr Noah went after NBC News’ Chuck Todd, ribbing the Meet the Press moderator for his lack of follow-up questions. Similarly, Mr Noah poked fun at Fox News and their propensity to ask about Mr Biden’s son Hunter.

“I think people need to be held accountable if they’re using their dad’s name to get ahead in life and I can’t think of anyone better to ask about that than Peter Doocy,” he said. Mr Doocy is the son of Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy.

#ThisTown is back

Mr Trump’s presidency made the White House Correspondents’ Dinner a semi-uncomfortable event. The former president didn’t attend, and many in the Washington press corps were nervous after comedian Michelle Wolf gave an incendiary speech with sharp criticism at then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In response, in 2019, the dinner featured not a comedian, but rather historian Ron Chernow, who wrote the biography Hamilton that inspired the hit Broadway musical. Plenty of celebrities avoided the dinner, and many felt on edge given the adversarial relationship the Trump administration had.

But none of those anxieties seemed to be on display as people filed into the Washington Hilton for pre-parties. Plenty of members of Congress, members of the Biden administration and former officials mingled with the press. At CBS News and Politico ’s pre-party at the Washington Hilton, Democratic Representative Elaine Luria as well as Biden administration staff secretary Neera Tanden and Director of Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice were on hand, mingling with various journalists from CBS, Politico and The Washington Post , among others. While not nearly as star-studded as during the Obama presidency, there was definitely a more relaxed vibe this go-around compared to the nerves that surrounded the Trump years.

Journalism gets a round of applause

The White House Correspondents Dinner is ostensibly a celebration of journalism and the First Amendment. Beyond the glitz and formal attire, a group of students do receive college scholarships through the association. Mr Biden acknowledged the importance of a free press, after Mr Trump repeatedly attacked journalists and dismissed critical coverage as “fake news”.

“You, the free press, matter more than you ever have in the past century,” Mr Biden said. And Mr Noah, for his part, celebrated the fact that he can mock the president of the United States to his face and not face persecution.

“If you ever begin to doubt how meaningful it is, look no further than what’s happening in Ukraine. Look at what’s happening there,” Mr Noah said.

Comments / 41

Uncle Sam
2d ago

Pelosi can go into a war zone to check on Ukraine, but hasn’t been able to take a plane ride down to our Southern Border all year long.

Reply
10
Ron Seymour
2d ago

they forgot to take away biden he must of been part of the trash they left behind for the janitors to pick up and they left him too so we are still stuck with him

Reply
5
Mike Zimmerman
2d ago

well, after 6 years, we finally had a president with the manhood to show up for the white house correspondents dinner. nice to see someone of that kind of courage.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson are all smiles as they pose with Martha Stewart at the glitzy White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson were seen rubbing shoulders with Martha Stewart at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday. The reality TV star and her boyfriend led the star-studded arrivals, which included Brooke Fields, Drew Barrymore, Gayle King and Academy Award-winning actor Michael Keaton. When...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jose Andres
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ron Chernow
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Cnn
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy