Orlando, FL

Ruan propels Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fullback Ruan scored his third career MLS goal and added an assist during first-half stoppage time...

KESQ

Nashville earns 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in grand opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute and Nashville SC opened GEODIS Park and gained a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union in MLS action.nThe tie extended Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 20 — the seventh longest run in league history. Nashville (3-3-3) was unbeaten in its last 19 matches at Nissan Stadium. The new park — with a seating capacity of 30,000 — is the largest soccer-only venue in this country and Canada. Nashville opened the season with eight straight matches on the road. The Union (5-1-3), who entered play atop the Eastern Conference standings, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute on a goal by Mikael Uhre. Leal scored the equalizer after Philadelphia’s Jose Martinez was called for a handball in the box.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KESQ

LEADING OFF: Reds’ Votto on COVID list, Windy City rivalry

A rough year for Joey Votto and the Reds got worse when the slumping first baseman was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Cincinnati owned the worst record in the majors at 3-19 when it made the move before Tuesday night’s game at Milwaukee. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Manager David Bell said Votto hadn’t tested positive for the virus, but had shown symptoms. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ

Hurricanes turn focus to another playoff shot at Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins meet in a first-round NHL playoffs series starting Monday. The Hurricanes are coming off the most successful regular-season in franchise history, a second straight year with a division title and the third-best record in the NHL. Yet so much about how the Hurricanes will be remembered comes with how they perform in the playoffs. The Hurricanes are in the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes in the first two of those seasons. Carolina won the three regular-season meetings by a combined score of 16-1. Game 1 is Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
KESQ

Florida’s Johnson joins transfer portal, hopes to play again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t practiced or played since, has entered the NCAA transfer portal with hopes of resuming his college career. School officials confirmed Johnson’s desire to move on from Florida following his graduation over the weekend. It’s possible the 22-year-old Johnson hopes to prove he’s healthy before turning pro, which has been one of his goals for more than a year. The Norfolk, Virginia, native has a $5 million insurance policy that would pay out if he never plays again. The policy allows him to take part in a handful of games to test his health. If he proceeds beyond the set number of games, any potential payout would be nullified.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Orlando, FL
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Orlando, FL
KESQ

Ryan hopes smooth transition creates instant success in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan experienced just about everything during his 14-year career in Atlanta. He won an MVP award. He nearly won a Super Bowl title. He overcame coaching changes, COVID-19 protocols and rebuilds. Now he’s trying to start all over again — in Indianapolis . After four straight losing seasons and a highly publicized effort to find his successor in Atlanta, Ryan hopes to use this new experience to become the third straight veteran quarterback to change teams and win a Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KESQ

Ben Olsen leaves NWSL’s Spirit after 8 months as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben Olsen has left the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit after eight months as club president that included a championship last season. The move was announced by the team on Monday. Olsen was hired by the Spirit in September. He previously played and coached at D.C. United following a playing and coaching career there. Olsen assumed operation of the Spirit in October, when Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the team after coach Richie Burke was fired for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy. Olsen helped oversee the transition of majority ownership to Michele Kang.
WASHINGTON, DC
KESQ

Vaccinated Yankees bring full roster, win streak to Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — All members of the New York Yankees’ active roster were permitted to cross the border into Canada for a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, indicating they are vaccinated against COVID-19. Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. During spring training, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status.
MLB
KESQ

Garcia drives in 4, Rangers beat Braves 7-3 to take series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Sunday. Taylor Hearn (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings for his first victory since Sept. 12 of last season. The Rangers went 3-4 in a homestand against last year’s World Series teams — 2-1 vs. Atlanta and 1-3 against the Houston Astros. The Rangers took advantage of wildness by Dallas native Kyle Muller (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and made his first start of the season.
ARLINGTON, TX
Christian Fuchs
KESQ

Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list. Manager David Bell said Votto hasn’t tested positive for the virus. Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
MLB
Click10.com

Miami Sports Pod: Heat and Panthers playoff preview, analysis and predictions

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro are in full playoff mode. Will and Clay dive into the second round series featuring the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, and they also discuss the opening round series between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals, with analysis, previews and predictions!
MIAMI, FL
#Charlotte Fc#Orlando City Sc#Ap
FOX Sports

NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday's incident...
NHL

