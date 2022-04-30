ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson signs with Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agent

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson officially has an NFL home despite going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. The former Badger is headed to Seattle and will join the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Nelson spent four seasons at Wisconsin, and despite dealing with a torn ACL in the 2019 season opener against South Florida, managed to put together a solid Badger career. In 2021, he set career-highs as a senior with 58 total tackles, 6 passes defended (tied with 2018), and 40 solo tackles.

Nelson turned heads at Wisconsin’s pro day, as he recorded a 39.5 inch vertical jump and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash. The Michigan native is officially headed to Seattle:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

