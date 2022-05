Coffee County baseball won their third game in a row on Friday by holding off a rally Riverdale for an 8-6 win. Jacob Sherrill was big at the plate as he had 2 hits and 4 RBI and Timmy Henderson earned the win on the mound. Caleb Moran also had 2 hits, scored twice and had an RBI.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO