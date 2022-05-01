ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Everything Auburn: Area rich with trails for novice, experienced outdoorsmen

By Jordan Georgeson
goldcountrymedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Auburn’s greatest attributes is its proximity to some of the top hiking trails the Sierra Foothills have to offer. Both novice and experienced hikers and bikers can soak in breathtaking views and sit by the river and relax. The Auburn State Recreation Area offers many of...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
33andfree

Free Camping in Central Oregon

Central Oregon is booming and as you learn more and more about it, it usually ends up on a place to visit. We are the getaway from life place. Or live somewhere that has a work life balance motto. The ability to be outdoors right out your front door and if you love beer, it's everywhere. There are limited places to stay and it is expensive. Camping is a great option as long as you practice Leave No Trace. Value the ability to stay in a beautiful area for free, while supporting the local economy.
BEND, OR
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Auburn, CA
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
KCRA.com

Forged to Table: Knife show cuts through Sacramento, draws in culinary crowd

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A unique experience featuring hand-made knives in Sacramento drew in hundreds of people this weekend. Forged to Table: Culinary Knife Show is a two-day event in the city this weekend. Saturday's show was open to the public and featured the work of some of the world's best knife makers, along with those from the Sacramento region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGW

Gustnado damages dugout, prompts scare at Tigard kids' baseball game

TIGARD, Ore. — A gustnado at a kids' baseball game in Tigard damaged a dugout and sent players and coaches running to safety Saturday evening. "A gustnado is a small whirlwind which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm or shower outflows," the National Weather Service's (NWS) Portland office tweeted.
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Mountain Biking#Auburn Dam#Trail#Tevis Cup#Robie Point
CBS Sacramento

Black Bear Spotted In Vacaville Returns Home

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — According to the Department of Fish and Game, the bear returned home on its own sometime between last night and 9 a.m. this morning. The Vacaville Police Department has notified residents of a male black bear that was spotted in the North Orchard area of Vacaville. The bear was last seen on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue on Monday morning as nearby schools safely gathered for class. Police ask that anyone who sees the bear avoid it, keep their doors and windows locked, and consider bringing their pets inside. Officers hope that the bear will safely return to its home and do not plan to take direct action unless the bear begins to pose a threat. Hemlock Street between North Orchard Avenue and Fir Street was closed due to the bear but has since reopened. Families trying to pick their children up from Jepson, Hemlock and Orchard schools were impacted, police say. Further, police note that all back entrances to Jepson Middle School were closed.
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy