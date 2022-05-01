Everything Auburn: Area rich with trails for novice, experienced outdoorsmen

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — According to the Department of Fish and Game, the bear returned home on its own sometime between last night and 9 a.m. this morning. The Vacaville Police Department has notified residents of a male black bear that was spotted in the North Orchard area of Vacaville. The bear was last seen on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue on Monday morning as nearby schools safely gathered for class. Police ask that anyone who sees the bear avoid it, keep their doors and windows locked, and consider bringing their pets inside. Officers hope that the bear will safely return to its home and do not plan to take direct action unless the bear begins to pose a threat. Hemlock Street between North Orchard Avenue and Fir Street was closed due to the bear but has since reopened. Families trying to pick their children up from Jepson, Hemlock and Orchard schools were impacted, police say. Further, police note that all back entrances to Jepson Middle School were closed.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO