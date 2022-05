TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After nearly six years in the same north Tulsa building, the city’s only Black-owned radio station KBOB 89.9 has a new home. “My grandfather, Joe Eaton, was the one who built the home and he put it there, and my dad and uncle allowed me to come in there, and since then they've decided they wanted sell it,” said Bobby Eaton of Eaton Media Services and creator of KBOB 89.9.

