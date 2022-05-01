ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

Five Jackets Tabbed as Undrafted Free Agents

ramblinwreck.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCochran (Norcross, Ga./Greater Atlanta Christian) played just one season at Georgia Tech (2021) after beginning his collegiate career with three seasons at Vanderbilt (2017-19). In his lone season as a Yellow Jacket, he started all 12 games at left tackle and was an honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. Mason...

ramblinwreck.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norcross, GA
Football
City
Norcross, GA
City
Cochran, GA
Norcross, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon gains ground in recruiting rankings after commitment from 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey

On Monday evening, the semi-expected news that 4-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey was committing to the Oregon Ducks finally came. Dickey, who stands at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 receiver in the 2023 class, and No. 59 player overall. He has taken multiple visits to Eugene over the past few months, and been predicted by many recruiting experts to land with Oregon for quite a while. RelatedBreaking: 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey commits to Oregon Ducks While his addition to Oregon’s 2023 class is a big one, it still shows how much work needs to be done in...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Clemson Appears To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

A favorite has emerged for Clemson’s starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star true freshman Cade Klubnik have been battling it out, but it looks like Uiagalelei is going to prevail. Ann Hickey of 247Sports is reporting that the job is Uiagalelei’s to lose.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#College Athletics#Packers#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#Gallatin#Northwestern#Acc
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Georgia Fans Today

It’s a good time to be a University of Georgia football fan. The Bulldogs are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, as Kirby Smart’s team, led by quarterback Stetson Bennett and a historically good defense, defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game.
ATHENS, GA
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
College Football HQ

Georgia football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season. Georgia football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford Week 3, ...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Former USC Trojans receiver Bru McCoy announces transfer to Tennessee Volunteers

Former USC receiver Bru McCoy is transferring to , he announced Tuesday on social media. McCoy had entered the college football transfer portal for a third time in January. McCoy, 21, did not play a snap at USC during the 2021 season after he was arrested in July on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which covers domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant. At the time, McCoy was released on $50,000 bond.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy