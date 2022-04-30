ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

RB Dameon Pierce adds to the Texans' tough mindset to run the football

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7eZd_0fPXdLWY00

The Houston Texans added to their running back corps with former Florida running back Dameon Pierce.

Houston selected Pierce with the No. 107 overall pick in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft, and will join a stable that includes Rex Burkhead, Marlon Mack, and Royce Freeman.

What Texans general manager Nick Caserio is hoping Pierce can bring to the Texans is a furthering of the tough mindset necessary to have an effective run game.

“Football is a mindset,” said Caserio. “Football is a tough ass game that requires mental toughness, physical toughness, and competitive stamina. That’s what football demands. You have to have the requisite physical skills along with those types of qualities. The more players you have like on that on your team, when you turn to either side of you and you see that’s the mindset and that’s the mentality and that’s the work ethic, you don’t have a choice because if you don’t do that, you’re going to stand out like a sore thumb.”

Caserio pointed out that Pierce would join Burkhead and Mack as running backs who inspire the offensive line with their tough mindset.

“Offensive linemen want to block for people that have that mentality,” said Caserio. “We talk about straining. We talk about finishing and getting the extra yard. When you see a player that does that, that does everything he can to try to gain extra yards, it says I’m trying to do everything I can to help this team gain basically another yard, another inch, so you add up the inches and add up the yards. That can maybe make the difference in a score at the end of the game.”

Caserio noted that Pierce complements the mindset shared by safety Jalen Pitre, receiver John Metchie, tackle Austin Deculus, and guard Kenyon Green, who he said was a, “bi ass physical offensive lineman that moves people.”

Said Caserio: “You want to be a tough team. You want to be a physical team. You better have tough, physical players that adopt that mindset and then see what happens when we get on the field.”

If the Texans can add an element of toughness and road grading to the offense, it will help form the attitude necessary to make Houston a tough opponent on a weekly basis.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Grades For Every Pick

The NFL Draft is over, and once more the offseason heads into a lull before the beginning of training camp in July. Until then, every improvement has only been made on paper, and the teams only exist in the minds of the staff, the media, and the fans. It’s a rare time when the NFL does not dominate all discussions about sport, but that doesn’t mean that nothing happens.For the Houston Texans, this draft was about numbers.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Mental Toughness#American Football#Rb Dameon Pierce
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mickey Loomis hinted at the Tyrann Mathieu signing in post-draft presser

Saturday night following the final rounds of the NFL draft, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told media there was one remaining “must” to address. He also insinuated that the must wouldn’t be hard to figure out. “You guys can guess that,” Loomis responded when asked for more detail. “You probably know it already.” We did. It was safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers sign CB Bryce Callahan

After adding three defensive backs in last week’s NFL draft, the Chargers still aren’t done upgrading the secondary. On Tuesday, Los Angeles signed veteran CB Bryce Callahan. In Callahan’s six-year career with the Bears and Broncos, he’s accrued 194 tackles and 6 interceptions across 66 total games and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Texans Continue To Bolster The Defense With Latest Signing

The exodus of talent from the Houston Texans continued during the 2022 offseason. Safety Justin Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, while outside linebacker Jacob Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the New York Jets. Those departures made the Texans turn their...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy