Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will not return Tuesday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Payton drew a very hard foul from Dillon Brooks in the first quarter, getting the latter ejected for a Flagrant II violation. Payton fell to court hard on his left elbow, and after evaluation in the locker room, he has been ruled out for the rest of the night. Jordan Poole will now be elevated to the first unit, and Damion Lee could see added work.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO