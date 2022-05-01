Gang Unit Nabs 19-Year-Old with Illegal Firearm in Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China. Officers say a man and a woman were trying to send money to family members, but due to delays with international banking, they tried to find a quicker way to send it. Boston Police say they were told to join an online chat room, where they talked with a person who said he could help them. After talking to him for three days, the two people met with the man on Silber Way at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. They agreed to give him $30,000 in U.S. money, which would then be deposited into Chinese money to send to the family members. Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China. (Photo Credit: Boston Police Department) After the man received the money, he ran away. Boston Police are calling the incident “Larceny by Scheme” and are asking the public to help identify the man.

