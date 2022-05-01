Black Hawks vs. Sioux City – 4.30.22

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen wanted the Sioux City Bandits to have the ball as much as possible during the final minute Saturday so that their opponent, the Omaha Beef, couldn’t score. The Bandits indoor football team did score in the final minute, with...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It was Game one of the Western Conference Semifinals for the Tri-City Storm as they hosted the Omaha Lancers. Cole O’Hara would start things off with the first goal of the game. Kieran Cebrian strikes early for the Storm, putting them up 2-0 quickly. The Storm would go into the half with the lead, and it was a fight in the second with six combined goals between the two teams.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Back here in Mankato, the 16th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team wraps up a three-game series with the Upper Iowa Peacocks. MSU is on an 11-game win streak with the last five being double-digit victories. The Mavericks would go on to win this one 11-3 and...
Aurora grad and South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman announced Tuesday morning that he's committing to Creighton. "Can’t wait to come home… Roll Jays," Scheierman wrote on Twitter. Along with the Jays, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard narrowed his final five schools to Arkansas, Clemson, Duke and Nebraska on...
MINOT, N.D. (KEYC) — The No. 16 Minnesota State softball team closed out the regular season competition Monday in North Dakota against conference opponent Minot State. The Mavericks haven’t lost a game since April 10, with so many things going right for the purple and gold three days out from the conference tournament.
Comments / 0