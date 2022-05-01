ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Black Hawks vs. Sioux City – 4.30.22

By Waterloo Black Hawks media relations
1650thefan.com
 3 days ago

The opening game of the USHL Western Conference Semifinal series goes...

1650thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Tri-City Storm take Game One of Semifinals over Omaha, 7-4

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It was Game one of the Western Conference Semifinals for the Tri-City Storm as they hosted the Omaha Lancers. Cole O’Hara would start things off with the first goal of the game. Kieran Cebrian strikes early for the Storm, putting them up 2-0 quickly. The Storm would go into the half with the lead, and it was a fight in the second with six combined goals between the two teams.
OMAHA, NE
KEYC

No. 16 Minnesota State defeats Upper Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Back here in Mankato, the 16th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team wraps up a three-game series with the Upper Iowa Peacocks. MSU is on an 11-game win streak with the last five being double-digit victories. The Mavericks would go on to win this one 11-3 and...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KEYC

No. 16 Minnesota State sweeps Minot State in season finale

MINOT, N.D. (KEYC) — The No. 16 Minnesota State softball team closed out the regular season competition Monday in North Dakota against conference opponent Minot State. The Mavericks haven’t lost a game since April 10, with so many things going right for the purple and gold three days out from the conference tournament.
MINOT, ND
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school soccer highlights and scores (5-2-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA NEBRASKA – GIRLS SCORES #1 Columbus Scotus – 10, #4 South Sioux City – 0 (B-5 Sub district semifinals) #3 Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic – 3, #2 Columbus Lakeview – 2 (B-5 Sub district semifinals) NEBRASKA – BOYS SCORES #1 South Sioux City – 4, #4 Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic – 2 (B-5 Sub […]
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy